Justin Hollins claimed by Packers following release from Rams

Justin Hollins was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and he’ll be headed to another team in the NFC immediately after his release. The Green Bay Packers claimed Hollins off waivers on Wednesday, just one day after he was waived.

Former #Rams LB Justin Hollins was just claimed by the #Packers, source said. Another defensive claim by GB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2022

Hollins was joined by Darrell Henderson Jr. as players the Rams waived on Tuesday in what were surprising moves for the reigning Super Bowl champions. The former fifth-round pick joined the Rams in 2020 and spent most of his tenure operating as a backup edge defender.

Following the departure of Von Miller in free agency in the offseason, though, the Rams elected to go with a combination of Hollins and Terrell Lewis to replace Miller this season. In five starts and 10 appearances this season, Hollins recorded 26 combined tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one sack.

The Packers claiming Hollins shouldn’t come as a surprise as Joe Barry, the defensive coordinator in Green Bay, was the former assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Rams when Hollins arrived in Los Angeles in 2020. With Rashan Gary on injured reserve, the Packers are potentially hoping that Hollins can give them a spark off of the edge.

