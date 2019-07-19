Justin Holiday reportedly reaches deal with Pacers, will join forces with brother

The Pacers just added the wing depth and some defense at the position they have been looking for.

It’s through someone they have long had their eye on, Justin Holiday, the six-year NBA veteran who split time last season between Chicago and Memphis. He has reached an agreement to join the Pacers — and his brother, Aaron Holiday — for a season in Indiana. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Free agent Justin Holiday has agreed to a one-year, $4.8M deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2019





The Pacers have been in touch with Holiday for a while, reports J. Michael of the Indy Star.

Pacers had early interest in Justin Holiday…he held out for a bigger role elsewhere, didn't happen, came back to an offer to play with his brother as jobs have filled up around the league … https://t.co/WYWDxrqUdK — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 19, 2019





Holiday averaged 10.5 points a game last season, shot 34.7 percent from three, and played solid wing defense.

Victor Oladipo is the team’s best wing player, once he returns from injury (the Pacers are hoping around Christmas or a little after). Beyond him there is Jeremy Lamb, C.J. Wilcox, T.J. Warren, Doug McDermott, and Brian Bowen. Holiday can find minutes in that group.

This also sparks the dream of an all T.J./Holiday lineup. The Pacers have two Holidays, Justin and Aaron, as well as three un-related players named T.J. — T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren, and T.J. Leaf. We need to see those five on the court together next season, if only for a few minutes.