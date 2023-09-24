Justin Herbert's best plays from 416-yard game Week 3
Watch the best plays by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best plays by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Vikings' star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
Rudolph wants to retire with the Vikings, who he played with for 10 years.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.