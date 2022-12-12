Justin Herbert's best plays from 375-yard game Week 14
Watch all of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's best plays from his 375-yard game on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Highlighting everything important from the Chargers' 23-17 victory over the Dolphins.
Justin Herbert put on a show vs. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on Sunday night, and Twitter celebrated him for it.
With a bad performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday night, the Dolphins offense looked pedestrian for the second week in a row. Now there’s some question as to the availability of a pair of key offensive players for next week. Receiver Tyreek Hill played through an ankle injury in Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the [more]
There was a sense of urgency for the Los Angeles Chargers, who prevailed in a must-win game against the Miami Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football."
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Kyle Shanahan was impressed with the rookie's skills, cocky competitiveness and willingness to push whoever he was playing with on the scout team.
Brock Purdy had the entire stadium chanting his name before halftime.
Brock Purdy's day started with a botched audible that led to a crushing hit and ended with an emotional hug with his family and congratulations from Tom Brady. In between came a stretch of nearly flawless play that made Purdy's first career start a very successful one. Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
49ers delivered a beatdown of the Bucs, Tom Brady's first loss to a QB making his first NFL start (Brock Purdy). Tampa's division lead is at one game.
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no match for the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense in a 35-7 Week 14 blowout loss on Sunday.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
The 49ers earned straight A's for their thorough beatdown of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Brock Purdy didn't hesitate to use the deep ball in the 49ers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
