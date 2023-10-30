Justin Herbert's best plays from 3-TD game Week 8
Watch all of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's best plays from his 3-TD game in a win on 'Sunday Night Football' over the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Chargers flew to a 30-13 win over the Bears on Sunday night.
