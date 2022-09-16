Justin Herbert's best plays from 3-TD game Week 2

Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau insisted he has no regrets about his decision to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. The 2020 U.S. Open champion called it the biggest decision he has made besides choosing his agent and added he has the “ultimate respect" for the PGA Tour and the opportunities it provided him. DeChambeau spoke Thursday at Rich Harvest Farms in suburban Chicago, best known for hosting the Solheim Cup in 2009.