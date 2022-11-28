Justin Herbert's best plays from 3-TD game Week 12
Watch Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's best plays from Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Watch Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's best plays from Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley knew he was going for the winning 2-point conversion a few minutes before it actually happened, so when the moment arrived, there was no hesitation and no looking at his playbook. “Smooth like chocolate milk," Staley said with a grin. Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for the decisive conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
The NFL adopted the two-point conversion in 1994. In the 29 seasons since then, there had never been two games in the same week decided by a late-game two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. It happened for the first time today. The Jaguars took the lead, and won the game against the Ravens, with a [more]
AP In one of the worst officiated games of the weekend, Washington State fell to the high-potent offense of the Washington Huskies, who outpaced the Cougars for a 51-33 win as the Apple Cup returns to Seattle.
Raiders winners and losers in 40-34 OT victory vs. Seahawks
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided an injury update on S Deon Bush and had no other injuries to report following the Week 12 win over the #Rams.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
Jerry Rice had to get in on the fun after the 49ers' 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Catch all the highlights from the Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 at Lumen Field.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Josh Jacobs had a monster game against the Seahawks.
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
National reactions: Saints' shutout by 49ers draws plenty of criticism
Do you agree with how far Ohio State dropped in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll? #GoBucks
It’s arguably no coincidence that, with Green Bay’s playoff chances circling the drain — and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking particularly inaccurate during crunch time of a Week 11 loss to the Titans — more information has been emerging about a thumb injury through which he has been playing. With the Packers at 4-7 and [more]
It wasn't pretty, but the 49ers picked up their fourth consecutive win by shutting out the Saints 13-0 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
How far did Ohio State fall in Herbie's new rankings after being embarrassed by Michigan? #GoBucks
Celebrating their quarterback during the postgame interview
It wasn't pretty, but the #49ers got the dub.