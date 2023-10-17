Justin Herbert's best plays from 2-TD game Week 6
Watch the best plays from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's 2-touchdown game against the Dallas Cowboys from Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch the best plays from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's 2-touchdown game against the Dallas Cowboys from Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
Justin Herbert got an unlikely first down on Monday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.
We get a pretty good Monday night matchup to finish Week 6.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
Kittle is facing a five-figure fine for his, ahem, interesting fashion choice.
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.
Justin Herbert isn't expected to miss time after suffering a fractured finger and nail injury on his left hand.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Even Maxx Crosby seemed to think this hit on Justin Herbert came way too late.
Is Justin Fields turning a corner as an NFL quarterback?
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pats v. Cowboys game.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.