Justin Herbert wants to prove he’s a competitor at NFL Scouting Combine

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert knows he has a lot to prove before the NFL Draft on April 23.

He needs to showcase his versatility at quarterback. He needs to demonstrate how quickly he can take information from his meetings to the field. And he needs to prove to teams that despite the fact he's never been the prototypical natural-born leader, that won't matter.

But of all the areas Herbert wants to show teams at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, it's his competitive nature he hopes to put on full display.

"I want to come out here, I want to do everything," Herbert told reporters on Tuesday. "Have fun, get better, learn, I think it's all about the long haul. Anything that I can do to extend my game is what I'm going to do."

On his list of "everything," Herbert confirmed he will throw during NFL Scouting Combine Drills. This will give him an opportunity to showcase his robust arm strength and improve his draft stock in the pre-draft process.

Herbert won't fit into the clichéd mold some teams are looking for at the combine, but he will likely be scooped up by a team looking for the next face of the franchise. His arsenal of skills and his high football IQ, however, won't guarantee that he'll start on an NFL team from Day 1. Herbert may not even be ready to play immediately.

"I've never played a down in the NFL," Herbert said. "I couldn't tell you what the speed of the game is like. I've watched as much as I could and I feel confident with my abilities but I've never played in the NFL before, so to give you an answer whether I could play right now, I don't think that would be in my best interest."

Herbert played four years at Oregon, throwing for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions on 66.8 percent completion across 14 games for the 12-2 Ducks. His last game at Oregon was a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. He was recently named MVP at the Senior Bowl in January.

Herbert is currently projected to be the third quarterback taken off the board come April behind LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, but when it comes down to it, Herbert says he'll just be satisfied to hear his name called.

"Anywhere I go, I'll be happy," Herbert said. "I know that sounds cheesy and politically correct, but it's true."

