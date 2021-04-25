Justin Herbert wants to “master the offense” this season

Justin Herbert won offensive rookie of the year. He threw 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, had a passer rating of 98.3 and left no doubt he is a franchise quarterback.

But after going 6-9 in his 15 starts, Herbert was left wanting.

“It’s been a blur,” the Chargers quarterback told Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network. “Obviously, it was a tough year. Didn’t win as many games as we would’ve liked. I think we got the talent, I think we got the guys, the staff members. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

Despite the rookie records and rookie accolades, Herbert knows he can play better than he did in 2020. New Chargers coach Brandon Staley said earlier this offseason that Herbert’s desire not to rest on his laurels is what makes him special.

“There’s a lot to improve on,” Herbert said. “I think if I could master the offense, if I could go to the line of scrimmage and have a plan of exactly what we’re going to do. I think I can always work on footwork as well, stepping up in the pocket, getting the ball out quickly. There’s a lot of stuff to cover.”

