Justin Herbert wants to answer questions about leadership this week

Justin Herbert likely would have gone high in the 2019 draft had he declared. A year later, nothing has changed.

The only question is: How high will the Oregon quarterback go?

Herbert is playing in the Senior Bowl in hopes of answering scouts’ biggest uncertainty about him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I think people are worried about leadership and me being a pretty quiet guy,” Herbert said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “But I would say I’m not too quiet. I’ll talk your ear off. So there are these things I want to be transparent with. And give a good representation of myself.”

Daniel Jones boosted his stock in the Senior Bowl in 2019. Herbert is hoping to do the same this year by showing he’s not an introvert.

“I think early on in my career I was pretty quiet,” Herbert said. “I was shy. But as the years went on I kind of stepped out of my comfort zone. I forced myself to be uncomfortable. I kind of found myself.”

The Bengals are expected to draft Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall choice, but this week, the Bengals getting to know Herbert by coaching him at the Senior Bowl.

“Big, strong arm, hard to bring down,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “He can make plays with his feet as well. All the impressive tools you’re looking for in the top quarterback in the draft. Excited to spend time with him this week and get a feel for where he is mentally. We know what’s reported, but that’s one of the advantages of coaching the Senior Bowl is being able to coach the guy in meetings, see how quickly he takes the information from the meetings to the field.”