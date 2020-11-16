Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa ends with Chargers' third consecutive loss

Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham sacks Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the first half Sunday. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

The fireworks between two rookie quarterbacks never materialized Sunday as the Chargers instead fizzled.

On a day when Justin Herbert had his most mundane of starts, the Chargers lost to the Miami Dolphins 29-21 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fellow rookie Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins by completing 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Herbert finished 20 for 32 for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa fifth overall in the 2020 draft, one pick before the Chargers took Herbert.

Trailing 29-14, the Chargers moved to within a score when Herbert connected with wide receiver Keenan Allen for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 remaining.

The score completed an eight-play, 69-yard drive that gave the Chargers hope and one last chance.

With no timeouts remaining, they were forced to attempt an onside kick. Miami wide receiver DeVante Parker recovered the try to seal the result.

The Chargers fell to 2-7 and have dropped seven of eight since winning their opener. The Dolphins improved to 6-3 and have won five consecutive games.

The Chargers closed to within 17-14 midway through the third quarter on Herbert's two-yard pass to tight end Hunter Henry for a touchdown.

But the gap would get no narrower as Herbert was intercepted to end a drive early in the fourth quarter and threw incomplete to turn over the ball on downs later.

The Dolphins began building a 17-7 halftime lead early. After stopping the Chargers’ initial drive with a three and out, Miami’s Andrew Van Ginkel blocked Ty Long’s punt, setting up the Dolphins at the Chargers’ one-yard line.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs with the ball against the Chargers. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Salvon Ahmed scored on the next play, and it was 7-0 barely two minutes into the game.

The Dolphins made it 14-0 on their next possession, going 88 yards in 13 plays. Wideout Jakeem Grant Sr. caught a three-yard pass from Tagovailoa for the score.

The series was extended by another Chargers miscue on special teams when Quenton Meeks went offside on a field-goal attempt, giving Miami a first down at the Chargers’ five-yard line.

Miami’s offense was moving again on its next possession, looking to go up by three touchdowns when the Chargers caught a break. A low snap resulted in a fumble, which linebacker Nick Vigil picked up and returned 44 yards.

Suddenly set up at the Dolphins’ 37-yard line, Herbert and the offense capitalized with a touchdown drive. Herbert ran one yard for the score on fourth down.

Miami’s Jason Sanders kicked a 50-yard field goal late in the second quarter to make it 17-7 at the half.

