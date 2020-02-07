Justin Herbert, Troy Dye among Ducks invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Seven Ducks prospects are headed to Indy.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, tight end Jacob Breeland, linebacker Troy Dye, receiver Juwan Johnson and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, Jake Hanson and Shane Lemieux have received invites to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

The names of the 337 players invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine has been released.https://t.co/VTgs4HSBvB pic.twitter.com/avKeFwm99x — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 7, 2020

The NFL announced the list of 337 now-former college players who were selected to on Friday.

Herbert is perhaps the mostly-anticipated of the Ducks prospects. He is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the draft, especially after his MVP performance in the Senior Bowl, where he went head-to-head with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. With Oregon, he had 3,471 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, six interceptions, 66.8 percent completion and 8.1 yards per attempt.

One thing is for certain: Oregon will have a huge presence at the annual event, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 1.

