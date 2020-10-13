Justin Herbert throws three TDs as Chargers lead 20-10 at halftime

Justin Herbert has nine completions. Six different receivers have receptions. Three of those have touchdowns.

The Chargers rookie quarterback threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen, a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams and a 3-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry.

Los Angeles leads the Saints 20-10 at halftime.

Herbert had three touchdowns in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers after tossing one in each of his first two starts. He went 9-of-13 for 109 yards in the first half Monday, outplaying Drew Brees.

The Saints have only 127 yards, with Brees going 12-of-22 for 93 yards and an interception. His interception, intended for Bennie Fowler, was returned 39 yards by Nasir Adderley to the 1-yard line.

New Orleans trailed 20-3 before Brees reached the ball over the plane for a 1-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and the Saints out of timeouts. It got the home team closer heading into the locker room.

Alvin Kamara has four carries for 17 yards and three catches for 18 yards, while Emmanuel Sanders has four catches for 36 yards.

The Chargers ruled out Allen, who has a back injury.

