Justin Herbert throws three first-half touchdowns as Chargers lead 21-0

The Raiders fell behind the Ravens 14-0 in the season opener but rallied to win 33-27. They fell behind the Dolphins 14-0 last week but came back for a 31-28 overtime victory.

The Raiders will need an even bigger comeback in the second half tonight if they are going to remain undefeated.

The Chargers hold a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Raiders had nine plays and no yards in the first quarter. They had 15 plays for 51 yards in the second quarter. Las Vegas has 2 more yards in penalties than it does net yards, with six flags for 53 yards.

The 51 offensive yards are the fewest in a first half by a Jon Gruden team, per NFL Research. The previous low was 62 in the season opener of the 2006 season when Gruden coached the Bucs.

The Chargers have 248 yards as Justin Herbert has completed passes to eight different receivers. Herbert is 20-of-25 for 175 yards and four touchdowns. Donald Parham, Jared Cook and Austin Ekeler each have a touchdown reception.

Derek Carr is 7-of-13 for 52 yards, while Josh Jacobs, playing his first game since Week 1, has 19 yards on eight carries.

The Chargers are 44-1 in franchise history after leading by at least 21 points at halftime, per NFL Research. Their only loss came on Monday Night Football when Peyton Manning led the Broncos to 35 unanswered second-half points in San Diego in Week 6 of 2012.

