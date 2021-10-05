Justin Herbert throws for 3 TDs as Chargers beat Raiders 28-14

Justin Herbert threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers knocked the Las Vegas Raiders from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 28-14 victory on Monday night.

The Arizona Cardinals are now the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Just like everyone expected, right?

While Herbert was tossing his three touchdowns in building a 21-0 halftime lead, the Chargers defense was suffocating the Raiders offense. Las Vegas managed just 51 yards of total offense in the half compared to the 248 yards accrued by the Chargers offense.

Herbert tossed touchdown passes to Donald Parham, Jared Cook and Austin Ekeler in building their halftime advantage.

A 4-yard touchdown pass to Parham, a 10-yard touchdown to Cook and a 14-yard score to Ekeler carried the Chargers into the break.

The Raiders offense found its footing in the third quarter as Derek Carr led the team on consecutive touchdown drives that were helped by defensive penalties on Los Angeles. A 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Nasir Adderley the previous drive helped propel the Raiders down the field before Hunter Renfrow‘s 10-yard score got them on the board.

On the next drive, a 45-yard pass interference penalty against Asante Samuel Jr. moved the Raiders inside the L.A. 30-yard line. An 18-yard pass from Derek Carr to Darren Waller moved the Raiders to the 9-yard line. Three plays later Waller’s 3-yard touchdown capped the drive to make it a 21-14 game.

The Raiders were moving again as Carr hit Henry Ruggs for a 51-yard completion to again move into Chargers territory. Christian Covington then delivered a big third down sack of Carr to end the drive and Daniel Carlson‘s 52-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.

Ekeler scored on an 11-yard run on the Chargers ensuing drive to effectively put the game away as Los Angeles grabbed a 28-14 lead. Carr was then intercepted by Derwin James to fully put the game away on the next Raiders drive with 3:22 remaining.

Ekeler rushed for 117 yards on the night for Los Angeles with a touchdown rushing and receiving.

Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs was held to 40 yards on 13 carries.

Justin Herbert throws for 3 TDs as Chargers beat Raiders 28-14 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk