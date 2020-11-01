Justin Herbert throws 13 consecutive completions including 3 TDs vs. Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Have yourself a half, Justin Herbert.

The former Oregon Ducks signal-caller has impressed week-in and week-out in the National Football League, and Sunday was no exception.

Herbert threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City to take a 21-3 lead into the locker room.

Oh, and he completed 13 consecutive passes to end the half; a streak which included his three touchdown passes and 153 yards passing.

First, he threw a nine-yard dart to Keenan Allen to give Los Angeles the lead, 7-3.

Then, he found fellow rookie Gabe Nabers for a two-yard touchdown while rolling to his right.

Last but not least, Herbert had the dime of the day to Mike Williams who only needed one hand to catch Herbert's 13th conseuctive completion, and third touchdown of the first half.

With the touchdown pass, Herbert becomes the second rookie quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in four conseuctive games, joining Deshaun Watson.

Justin Herbert has now thrown at least 3 pass TD in 4 of his first 6 career NFL games. He is the first quarterback to do so since at least 2001.



As is becoming tradition every Sunday, NFL pundits once again had to express how impressive the third quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft has performed.

Ok, so the Chargers are clearly set for a decade at QB. #Herbert — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 1, 2020

Speaking as a former wide receiver, Herbert drops the most catchable long passes I seen in a minute. Jeff Blake had that nice nose down late thing. Herbert throws pillows. You gotta catch it https://t.co/y32Ppw5byh — Ivan Carter (@IvanCarter9) November 1, 2020

Justin Herbert has made me a football FAN. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 1, 2020

