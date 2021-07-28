Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes created a minor controversy this offseason when a fan told him to watch out for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Mahomes replied, “I’ll see it when I believe it.”

In addition to being a slip of the tongue — Mahomes meant to say, “I’ll believe it when I see it” — it also came across to some as dismissive of Herbert. But Mahomes later said he respects Herbert, and today Herbert put the whole story to bed.

“I think it’s pretty cool that Patrick Mahomes knows who I am,” Herbert said. “I’m cool with it. I have such great respect for what he’s been able to do, and I’ve watched him so much.”

Herbert handled that well, declining to take offense and acknowledging that even after his impressive rookie season, it’s OK for football fans to think they’ll believe he’s in Mahomes’ class when they see it.

Justin Herbert: “I think it’s pretty cool that Patrick Mahomes knows who I am” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk