Justin Herbert talking with eight teams heading into NFL Draft

We are just four days away from finally seeing the hometown hero and Rose Bowl offensive MVP Justin Herbert find his professional home in the NFL.

The projected first round draft pick was recently interviewed by Peter King of NBC Sports on the latest Peter King Podcast.

Herbert has been in contact, over FaceTime or Zoom, with seven to eight teams leading up to draft night and in his words still "has no idea" who's going to select him come Thursday night in round one of the draft.

One would think, as a top-10 draft pick, Herbert may have a preference on where he'd like to play. According to the latest mock drafts, Los Angeles or Miami are the most likely destinations for Herbert's first NFL stint. Would Herbert prefer to stay on the West Coast? Be the next great Dan Marino in Miami? Is he rooting for one team over another?

Those types of questions aren't running through the quarterbacks' head:

I don't think you can. I think you got to separate yourself from it and you just got to focus on you right now. So I'm going to do my best to get better. I'm going to be a better thrower, be a better runner, I'm going to go get in shape, watch film and do all these things to prepare me for the next level. So, whatever happens, happens. I'll be glad wherever I go. - Justin Herbert

Regardless of who selected Herbert come Thursday night, that organization will be getting a quality player and person. The 6-foot-6, 237-pound four-year starter and pocket passer finished his career at Oregon as the Pac-12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year, the William V. Campbell Trophy Winner, a streak of 35 consecutive games with a passing touchdown, a 29-13 record over 42 career starts (27-8 the last three years), and finished second in Oregon history in touchdown passes (95) and passing yards (10,541).

In this uncertain time of quarantine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, where the NFL Draft will proceed as a fully virtual draft like the WNBA, Herbert's work ethic in his preparation for the next level hasn't changed.

While at home, Herbert is still working out, throwing with his brothers (Mitchell Herbert, former wide receiver at Montana State and Patrick Herbert, current tight end at Oregon), and watching as much film as possible. Sound familiar?

Fortunately, I've got two pretty good receivers living with me. Been able to throw with them, lift in the backyard and go run up at the field…. On the back porch, we were sent some dumbbells and free wights. So my brothers and I, we go back there and lift in our backyard. - Justin Herbert said with a smile on his face.

You can listen to the full Peter King Podcast below:

