Justin Herbert has surpassed Joe Burrow as the best QB in the 2020 class

Justin Herbert is quickly gaining traction as one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks.

The former Oregon standout has yet to snag his first win as a pro, but after finishing 20-of-34 for 264 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in his third NFL start against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, Herbert’s stock is quickly rising.

If you asked former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, Herbert is quickly closing the gap between himself and Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Joe Burrow. In fact, he might already be better than the LSU Heisman Trophy Winner and the other quarterbacks picked ahead of him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I’m not even sure Joe Burrow is going to be the best quarterback that came out of last year,” Tannenbaum said on Wednesday’s episode of 'Get Up.' “What I’ve seen out of Justin Herbert so far validates everything I saw at Oregon. Justin Herbert may be the better quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. If we go by what we’re seeing in the NFL. I know it’s early, but let’s just pump the brakes a bit on Joe Burrow.”

We’ll let the numbers speak for themselves.

Burrow has led the Bengals to a 1-3-1 record through five starts at QB. He is 135-of-207 overall (65.2 percent) for 1,304 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions, and has 85 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Herbert, who didn’t get his first start until Week 2 when Tyrod Taylor unexpectedly suffered a punctured lung, is 97-of-141 passing at 68.8 percent for 1,195 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 55 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown and the Chargers are 1-4 on the year.

The Chargers sixth-overall pick is coming off the best performance of his young career, throwing four TDs vs. the Saints—the most TD passes thrown by a rookie QB in Monday Night Football history.

Burrow’s best outing came in Week 2 against the Browns when he was 37-of-61 passing for 316 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The numbers, as of now, favor Herbert, but a lot can change during this rollercoaster NFL season. It’s only a matter of time before the rook checks off the first win of his NFL career.

The 22-year-old rising star has already proven the draft doubters wrong and he shows no signs of stopping. Move over Burrow, Herbert is the NFL’s next star.