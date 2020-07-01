Justin Herbert sports new Chargers gear in return to Oregon

Chargers clothes have always looked good on Justin Herbert. Ever since he was nine years old, he's donned his favorite team's gear proudly.

But now that Herbert's officially a quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, the feeling is becoming more surreal for the sixth-overall pick and all the fans who have watched him thrive during his football career.

With NFL training camps not starting until late July, Herbert returned to his old stomping grounds of Sheldon High School to get in a workout. In a photo he shared on Instagram, he is rocking a new Chargers helmet…and it looks sick.

The helmet is part of the sleek uniforms the L.A. Chargers unveiled ahead of the upcoming 2020 season at the new SoFi Stadium.

Herbert hasn't had much time to build relationships with his new teammates since becoming a member of the Chargers two months ago. OTAs and rookie minicamps went virtual this year due to COVID-19 and the NFLPA has encouraged players to halt private in-person workouts for the time being. The first time he will officially join his Chargers teams on the field is in late July, when training camp ensues.

Herbert certainly has his work cut out for him if he wants to beat Tyrod Taylor for the starting gig, but at least we know the rook will rock the bolt while doing it.

