Justin Herbert speaks on OT win vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert speaks on OT win vs. Denver Broncos.
The Chargers defeated the Broncos on Monday Night Football after a muffed punt in overtime. Here is a photographic look at the game's biggest moments.
Jordan Martinook (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/17/2022
Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?
Russell Wilson has not had a great start with his new team, the Denver Broncos, but the Chargers fear that champion quarterback is a snap away from breaking out.
Something unusual is happening on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. The 2022 Broncos are involved in a primetime game and there have been multiple touchdowns in the first half. But there have also been multiple field goals — including one right at the end of the second quarter that gave the Broncos a 13-10 halftime [more]
A hobbled kicker, Dustin Hopkins, booted 4 field goals for the Chargers
Things have gotten a little interesting in the fourth quarter of Monday’s matchup between the Broncos and Chargers. But they could have been more interesting if Denver’s offense could have taken advantage of a golden opportunity. After Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tossed an interception on a deflected pass intended for tight end Gerald Everett, the [more]
The Broncos and Chargers each struggled to move the ball on Monday.
Russell Wilson couldn't muster anything for the Denver Broncos in overtime against the Chargers. So what's going on with the nine-time Pro Bowl player?
