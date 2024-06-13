Justin Herbert sounds off on wide receiver room: ‘That receiver group is special’

On Thursday, as Chargers mandatory minicamp concluded, Justin Herbert took the podium and fielded questions for about 25 minutes.

One of the things Herbert touched on was the wide receiver, which is a new-look room that no longer has Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who were his two primary targets for his first few seasons in the league.

“They are two of the best to ever do it. Two great teammates, friends, competitors. It’s tough to replace guys like that because there’s not many like them,” Herbert said.

Even though the seasoned veterans are gone, Herbert is confident in the wideouts that are currently on the roster.

“But I feel comfortable with the group we have here that have stepped up and done a great job picking up this offense and going out there and competing.

“I know we don’t have pads on or anything but I love the day they attack the day of practice, weights, tape, film,” Herbert added. “That receiver group is special and I’m looking forward to throwing them the ball.”

One of Herbert’s newest targets is Ladd McConkey, who he’s already building a rapport with.

“He’s just picked up the offense so easily, it’s like he’s been a four of five-year vet,” Herbert said. “He understands the game, understands leverages, a smart player.

“And he’s very athletic. He’s one of those guys who is able to beat man coverage and finds the soft spot in zones,” Herbert added. “I’m really looking forward to getting him the ball.”

Quentin Johnston was also asked about. While he had a rough rookie season, Herbert sees Johnston working hard to improve his game and take a step in Year 2.

“He’s been incredible,” Herbert said. “He’s one of those guys that I’m going to get the ball to as much as possible.”

