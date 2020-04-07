Justin Herbert smashes away the doubters, one TV at a time

Justin Herbert is a legend in Eugene.

He rivals the likes of Joey Harrington and Marcus Mariota, as one of the greatest quarterbacks in program history.

With his college days behind him, Herbert now moves forward as one of the most sought after prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Many NFL mock drafts have Herbert as a Top 10 prospect, likely being drafted No.5 or No.6 by the Dolphins or Chargers.

But some experts still think he is a risk.

From "I just don't believe he is one of the Top 10 players in the draft," to "He could potentially be one of the biggest mistakes of the draft," not everyone is 100% sold on Herbert... except Justin Herbert.

That's where smashing TVs come into play.

Herbert recently joined Sam Alipour of ESPN for a nice venting session.

"He could potentially be one of the biggest mistakes of the draft."@samalipour and Justin Herbert spent some time in a rage room to take a swing at his critics. pic.twitter.com/2xm4mch78y — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 7, 2020

The two went to a Rage Room to take out their frustration.

With a sledgehammer in hand, Herbert destroyed a TV... or ten.

On draft evaluator called Herbert, "unfailingly polite." Herbert's response:

"I think I'm just myself but maybe I should start being more mean. I was pretty mean to my younger brother, Patrick... sorry Patrick."

The younger Herbert heard the apology and forgave his brother on social media.

All fun aside, Herbert was honest about his prospects. He said he isn't a dual-threat quarterback but thinks of himself as a pass-first quarterback that can run when he needs to.

When asked who he would compare himself to, Herbert said "We watch a lot of Matt Ryan at Oregon. He's a guy that we try to implement a lot of his stuff into our program. We watch a lot of Drew Brees and Tom Brady as well for mechanics and throwing motion."

That would be a pretty good quarterback to grab in the draft.

30 teams will have a chance, but only one will be lucky enough to call Eugene's finest their own.

Where will Herbert land? We'll find out on April 23rd.

