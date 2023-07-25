Justin Herbert signs massive $262.5 million contract extension with LA Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have got their man, and they don’t intend on letting him go.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Oregon Ducks superstar Justin Herbert became the third QB in the NFL this offseason to sign a massive contract extension, inking a five-year, $262.5 million deal that ties him to the Chargers through 2029.

The other two NFL quarterbacks to sign massive deals this offseason were Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts and Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert has been one of the best QBs in the league for the Chargers, throwing for 14,089 yards (most by a player through three years in NFL history) and 94 touchdowns (second-most by a player through three years in NFL history behind Dan Marino.)

While the playoff results have been frustrating for Herbert, the future is expected to be bright in Los Angeles, with Kellen Moore taking over as the new offensive coordinator for the Chargers this offseason.

