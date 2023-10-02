Justin Herbert shrugs off finger injury as a "just a flesh wound"

On Sunday against the Raiders, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did the thing that no quarterback should do, but that few can resist. He tried to make a tackle after a turnover.

The end result was an injury to the middle finger of his non-throwing hand.

The finger was wrapped, and he didn't miss a play.

After the win, he said he got the finger caught in a helmet. And he brushed it off as a "flesh wound."

An observer pointed out that half of the reporters in the room got the reference, and that it was funny watching those who didn't.

If only Herbert had walked away from the podium like this.