Justin Herbert shares thoughts on Jim Harbaugh: ‘He’s a competitor’

The Chargers look much different than they did just a few months ago. On Thursday, Justin Herbert gave his two cents on getting the opportunity to play under Jim Harbaugh.

“He’s a competitor. He’s done such a great job of taking this team and getting them to where he wants us to go,” Herbert said. “He’s won wherever he’s at and he’s a guy that people want to follow and play for. Really excited to get to play for him.”

Herbert isn’t the only one excited for the Harbaugh era. Harbaugh’s arrival sparked a new wave of excitement for the majority of Los Angeles.

“It’s really cool. For him to come into the quarterback room and share his thoughts, it’s great perspective,” Herbert said. “He’s done it, and has coached and played at such a high level for so long that any advice like that is great for us.”

Like the rest of his teammates, Herbert now has the chance to develop under a football maestro—something fans have been waiting and hoping for since he arrived as a rookie from Oregon.

“It’s been an honor to play for him so far and to share that quarterback room with him. He’s definitely a very intelligent, committed and competitive guy. He wants to win whatever he’s playing.”

Based on what we’ve heard from the coaching staff and players, grit will be a characteristic of this year’s team.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” Herbert said. “We’ve got the guys in here to keep fighting and especially the head coach that wants to make that happen. We’re all for it.”

