For the hometown kid, winning the Rose Bowl as the Ducks starting quarterback was "a dream come true."

Following a 28-27 victory for the Oregon Ducks (12-2) over the Wisconsin Badgers (10-4), Justin Herbert and his teammates celebrated their accomplishment.

Amidst the chaos, the four-year starting quarterback shared a moment with his parents, who raised him in Eugene where his love for the Ducks grew.

Over his college career, Herbert saw three different head coaches, but his team's win total increased every season, eventually climaxing to a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl championship his senior season.

At his press conference, Herbert discussed what it meant to end his career the way he did and with his parents who have been through it all with him.

I wish it wasn't over. It's been the best four years of my life...I've been honored to be apart of this team, and to represent Eugene and the university. It's humbling and it's been such a great experience and for [my parents] to be there and supportive throughout these years, it's meant a lot to me. I'm excited for the direction of the program and I couldn't be more happy about it.

Herbert committed to the University of Oregon after they gave him his lone P5 offer during his senior season of high school. Four years later, he's won a Rose Bowl as the starting quarterback of his favorite team growing up. He is expected to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft after using up all of his college eligibility. He's a projected first-round pick.

Justin Herbert shares emotional moment with parents following Oregon's Rose Bowl victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest