Justin Herbert seeing hand specialists Monday, no word on Thursday status

The Chargers did not have a timetable for quarterback Justin Herbert's recovery from a fractured right index finger immediately after Sunday's loss to the Broncos, but that should change on Monday.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters at a press conference that Herbert is seeing two hand specialists on Monday in order to get a full picture of the injury and the next steps that need to be taken.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday that Herbert is not expected to play against the Raiders on Thursday as a result of the injury. Staley did not say anything either way about Herbert's availability for this week, but it does seem like a stretch that he'd be able to go with such a quick turnaround.

Easton Stick is in line to get the start if Herbert is ruled out. He made his second regular season appearance on Sunday and has never started an NFL game.