Justin Herbert’s season-ending injury ‘obviously sucks’ | Ekeler’s Edge

Matt Harmon
Fantasy analyst

The Los Angeles Chargers star running back and Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon react to the quarterback’s injury from Week 14 - in which he fractured his right index finger - and Austin shares what Herbert has meant to the team this season. Hear the full conversation on “Ekeler’s Edge” - part of the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.