Justin Herbert says Washington's defense will need all of Chargers' attention Week 1

Herbert on the WFT defense: ‘They need all of our attention’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One of the NFL’s top up-and-coming offenses will go head to head with one of the league’s top up-and-coming defenses Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to take on the Washington Football Team in Week 1.

The Chargers ranked ninth in yards gained last season as quarterback Justin Herbert cruised to AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. However, Washington boasts a reigning ROY as well in defensive end Chase Young, who helped the team hold opponents to the second-fewest yards in the NFL in 2020.

Herbert may be in for a big year in 2021, but he told reporters Wednesday that he’s not overlooking the challenge that the Washington defense will present this weekend.

“They’re a really incredible front seven,” Herbert said. “They’re about as good as it gets and they’ve got some guys in coverage too that can play pretty good football. They’re a defense that flies around and makes plays and they tackle well…You know they’re a good defense and they need all of our attention, so we’ve gotta have a good week of practice.”

PointsBet sportsbook lists Washington as one-point favorites, with the over/under set at 44.5 — the fourth lowest total of any Week 1 contest. Both teams finished last year at 7-9, but that record was enough for Washington to clinch the NFC East title. The Chargers, held without a playoff berth since 2018, aren’t overlooking Washington.

On Sunday, both sides will find out just how prepared they are.