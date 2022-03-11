With Justin Herbert on rookie deal, Chargers still in good cap shape after Khalil Mack trade

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco noted this month that the Chargers were in good cap shape in large part because quarterback Justin Herbert is still on his rookie deal. And the Chargers are doing all they can to capitalize on that.

The Chargers have now signed receiver Mike Williams to a new contract that gives him a $14 million cap number this year, and they’ve traded for Khalil Mack, who will have a $17.75 million cap number this year. And even after those two moves, the Chargers are still in good cap shape.

The Chargers will have about $25 million in cap space when the Mack trade becomes official at the start of the league year, according to OverTheCap.com.

That’s in large part because Herbert only counts $7.2 million against the cap in the third year of his rookie contract. A year from now, Herbert will be eligible for a new contract, and if he plays in 2022 like he played in 2021, he’ll surely be seeking one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history. But in what may be the final year with Herbert playing on an absolute bargain of a contract, the Chargers are going all in.

