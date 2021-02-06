Justin Herbert ranks 3rd among rookies in NFL merchandising sales
Justin Herbert ranks 3rd among rookies in NFL merchandising sales originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The kid from Eugene has quickly risen to stardom in the National Football League.
Justin Herbert broke all sorts of rookie passing records in 15 starts as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback this past season en route to being named Pepsi NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
But that on-field success hasn't perfectly correlated with business success off the field.
The NFLPA released the latest numbers of merchandising sales for NFL players from the period covering March 1 to Nov. 30. with Herbert ranking 39th overall but a distant third among rookies behind Tua Tagovailoa (4th) and Joe Burrow (5th).
The NFLPA top-50 player sales list is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees. Licensed product categories include trading cards, game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products and more:
Here's the list of the top-50.
1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers
2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
4. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
5. Joe Burrow, Bengals
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
7. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
8. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
9. George Kittle, 49ers
10. Cam Newton, Patriots
11. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
12. Josh Jacobs, Raiders
13. Josh Allen, Bills
14. Julian Edelman, Patriots
15. Baker Mayfield, Browns
16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
17. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
18. Drew Brees, Saints
19. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
20. Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
21. Julio Jones, Falcons
22. Saquon Barkley, Giants
23. Khalil Mack, Bears
24. Nick Bosa, 49ers
25. T.J. Watt, Steelers
26. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
27. Alvin Kamara, Saints
28. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
29. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
30. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
31. Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
32. Aaron Donald, Rams
33. Derrick Henry, Titans
34. Michael Thomas, Saints
35. Amari Cooper, Cowboys
36. Nick Chubb, Browns
37. Carson Wentz, Eagles
38. DK Metcalf, Seahawks
39. Justin Herbert, Chargers
40. Deshaun Watson, Texans
41. Derek Carr, Raiders
42. Adam Thielen, Vikings
43. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
44. Chase Young, Washington
45. Todd Gurley, Falcons
46. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
47. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
48. Joey Bosa, Chargers
49. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
50. Davante Adams, Packers