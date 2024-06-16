Justin Herbert on quarterbacks coach Shane Day’s return: ‘I thought he was best for that position’

Justin Herbert spoke to the media for the first time since the rehiring of quarterbacks coach Shane Day. Herbert would confirm that he was asked about the vacant position under Jim Harbaugh’s staff before Day’s return:

He’s an incredible coach. He’s done such a great job for this quarterback room. And the relationship that he has with Easton (Stick) and I, and now with Max (Duggan) and Casey (Bauman), he’s done a great job of just picking up and moving right where we left off. Obviously, tough losing him for a year. But when the question came up who I thought was best for that position, Shane was the number one guy and I’m really glad to be working with him again.

Day and former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi were fired from Brandon Staley’s staff. While that was likely an attempt to get the best possible offensive coordinator available with Staley being on the hot seat at the time, it’s telling that Herbert had the urge to work with Day again after not having him on staff last season.

2023 offensive coordinator Kellen Moore brought in quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier with him to Los Angeles last offseason. One year later, both are paired in the same package deal with the Eagles.

Time will tell if the Chargers can have a consistent offensive coaching staff under Harbaugh in the future, but it’s certainly a positive start that he has a good working relationship with Day in the future.

