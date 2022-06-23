Justin Herbert on possible contract extension after 2022: I’ll just keep playing and hope for the best

Bills quarterback Josh Allen received an extension after his third season, the offseason he became eligible for one. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wants the same to happen for him before he enters his fourth season this fall. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into his fifth season without an extension.

After the contract Deshaun Watson received from the Browns after the trade from the Texans, the price for a franchise quarterback is going to continue to rise.

One player who becomes eligible for an extension after this season is Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who should be one of those players to benefit from the rise in quarterback salaries. He was the AFC starter for the Pro Bowl in his second season and has passed for 9,350 yards and 69 touchdowns in two seasons.

“We haven’t discussed anything, but I’ve been so fortunate to play for the Chargers,” Herbert told CBS Sports. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m just so excited to be here and play football. This has been a great opportunity, and I don’t wish it went any other way.

“I love that I was drafted here and that I have been able to play here. I think we’re doing all the right things. I believe in the staff, all the teammates, the front office. So all I can do is hope for the best. It’s out of my control, but I’ll keep playing football.”

He is scheduled to make $7.248 million in salary this season and $8.457 million in 2023. The Chargers also have the fifth-year option available for 2024.

