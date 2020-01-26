Justin Herbert pens emotional letter to Ducks fans

I'm not crying, you're crying!

As Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert moves on to the next chapter in his football career, the Eugene native is making sure to acknowledge everyone who got him to this point.

Fresh off winning the Senior Bowl MVP, Herbert authored a letter in the Eugene Register Guard, the city's local newspaper.

Here is a portion of the letter

Watching the Ducks play every home game from Section 12, barely a mile away from our home, are cherished childhood memories. My brothers and I would replay those games in our front yard, pretending to be Joey Harrington, Kellen Clemens and other Oregon greats. Receiving a scholarship to play at the University of Oregon was the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

Both a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl victory have provided us seniors with a fairytale ending to our careers at Oregon. Losses, injuries and coaching changes were challenges that many of us weren't expecting when we first arrived on campus. I believe that these tough times brought our team together and changed the culture within our program. As I move on from an incredible experience at the University of Oregon, I wanted to thank all the Duck fans and the Eugene community for your support of a hometown kid.

Herbert goes on to thank all of his coaches, past and present, as well as the four years of teammates he shared the locker room with.

"Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank my family. Your love and support have made me the man I am today, and I am so thankful to have had my family with me all the way. The highlight of my career was getting to share each Saturday with you."

The Sheldon High School graduate went on to pass for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns as Oregon's quarterback. He added 13 more rushing touchdowns and capped off his senior season as a Pac-12 and Rose Bowl Champion and was the Rose Bowl MVP.

And he did it all in front of his hometown crowd and his family.

"Eugene has always been, and will forever remain, my home. Go Ducks!!"

