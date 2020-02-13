The Oregon Ducks are a popular team: in Eugene, on social media and in the Oregon State Senate.

Wednesday afternoon, according to Sam Stites of the Portland Tribune, Sen. Bill Hansel "made some great remarks on [Justin] Herbert as a role model on and off the field," and Sen. President Peter Courtney followed up the compliments with some praise of his own.

"I believe now he's struggling on whether he'll go to the NFL. He'll go but he wants to be a doctor. And I was talking to someone from the Oregon Health Science University and I said 'why don't we recruit him? If it leads to an Oregon Health Sciences doctor? Why don't we start recruiting that?' So this is more than just this athletic phenom," said Courtney.

The senator was also impressed that Herbert was not "consumed" by athletics despite being such an amazing player.

This gentleman represented the state as an Oregonian, University of Oregon Athletics and the football program, like few players could ever. I wish he was here because I wanted to thank him for being a gentleman, for being a scholar, a very decent and good human being. We're very proud of you. This is more than just some guy who can throw a football and win big games.

Growing up a Eugene native, Herbet was a four-year starter for Oregon, including a senior season that resulted in a Pac-12 and Rose Bowl championship. He also won The 2019 Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the "Academic Heisman," which recognizes "an individual [who is] the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership."

You can watch the moment here.

Oregon Senate is honoring @oregonfootball QB Justin Herbert for an exemplary senior season and career, as well as the whole team on a great season and Rose Bowl win. #orleg #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/qXQKftXmkf — Sam Stites (@sl_stites) February 12, 2020

Justin Herbert, Oregon Ducks Football honored by Oregon State Senate originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest