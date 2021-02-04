Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a fantastic rookie season, but it didn’t lead to a winning record and that led the team to fire head coach Anthony Lynn at the end of the season.

Brandon Staley is now the head coach and Joe Lombardi has been hired as the new offensive coordinator, which means that Herbert will be learning a new offense for the fourth time since he arrived at Oregon. On Thursday, Herbert said that he hopes that number stops rising while noting a positive that comes from having to master a new system.

“I’ve been through this before. It would be great to have one playbook throughout your career but it’s not going to always happen like that,” Herbert said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “I think it’s a great opportunity to learn. You always learn from each playbook. I think you have a great understanding of the game of football the more you go through it. I’ve had the opportunity to learn from so many different guys and philosophies and I think that’s helped my game. Hopefully, this is the last change that I’ll go through because I really believe in those two guys.”

Herbert said he has started watch film of the Saints because Lombardi was their quarterbacks coach in New Orleans. It remains to be seen what the offseason program will look like, but Herbert’s success in 2020 shows he can pick things up without a lot of on-field time.

Justin Herbert: New offense is a great opportunity to learn originally appeared on Pro Football Talk