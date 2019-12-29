Justin Herbert has no regrets about coming back, wouldn't change a thing

Justin Herbert was a consensus first round NFL draft pick. Potentially, even the first pick overall. He was a Heisman hopeful. He had a degree in Biology, averaging a 4.08 GPA.

Herbert literally had nothing to prove. Except, he had everything to prove. To himself. His teammates. Ducks fans.

So, he came back.

At the helm his senior season, Herbert threw for 3,333 yards and 32 touchdowns to five interceptions. At one point, he dropped back 133 times without an interception. The All-American led his team to a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl berth.

Was it all worth it?

"This is everything that I ever hoped for," Herbert said Sunday.

This is the experience that we wanted when a lot of us decided to come back, and this is the potential that I knew our team had. It's just been so much fun, and it's been such a great year, and it's exactly the reason why I came back.

The Eugene native has a chance to supplant himself atop the Oregon's all-time passing list. At 10,403 career passing yards, Herbert is No. 2 behind Marcus Mariota. He'd need 394 yards in the Rose Bowl to pass the Heisman winner.

While the feat seems a little too far out of reach, Herbert will leave a legacy behind, one that brought back the Ducks into conference and national prominence.

But what does he hope his legacy will be?

I hope our legacy would be that we've been through some tough times, especially that 4-8 year our freshman year, we've been through some tough times and we've faced a lot of adversity, but we came through on the other side, and for us to stick together and come together like that, it's been a lot of fun.

Now, the No. 6 Ducks will suit up for the 106th Rose Bowl across from the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers. And while it's not a CFB playoff berth, Herbert and his teammates are ecstatic for the game ahead of them.

"It's pretty surreal," Herbert said. "The seniors and I, we've done a good job of talking about it and kind of reacted to everything that's happened the past four years and just the experiences we've gained and how much fun we've had over the years. We're really excited to be playing this one."

Justin Herbert, the hometown kid, will quarterback his final game as a Duck on January 1st. It's a moment that isn't lost on Sheldon High School graduate.

"It's everything," he said. "Growing up being a Duck fan, this was the end for me, and it was always to play football for the University of Oregon."

Every year has been just exactly what I had hoped for, and this entire experience has been so much fun and so special, and to be able to be around these guys, it's been a lot of fun.

It was and is a dream come true, for everyone.

