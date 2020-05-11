Justin Herbert, NFL rookies deliver hat stunt in Zoom call

NFL rookies may have not gotten the opportunity to walk on stage during the 2020 NFL Draft and put on their team's hat for the first time, but that didn't stop them from having a moment.

In a Zoom call released on Sunday by the NFL's Twitter account, 20 rookies took turns handing off and sporting their team's hats in a viral video. The Brady Bunch-esque clip included first-year quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and of course, former Oregon Football stud Justin Herbert.

You can spot Herbert in one of the Zoom chat boxes in the right corner. He receives the cap from Tagovailoa, and then strikes a pose with his Los Angeles Chargers draft hat.

Not bad for a rookie.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, players and their families took part in the draft remotely on their couches.

The act of practicing with their new teams for the first time has also been altered. Rather than participate in organized team activities and minicamps, players are physical distancing in a virtual offseason program which includes classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs.

On Monday, Herbert and his fellow rookies will begin a seven-week rookie football development program, which consists of one extra hour of instruction per day.

Herbert detailed his online sessions with the Chargers in a recent Zoom call with reporters. He said he's been challenging himself to get to know his new teammates, including targets Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry, who he intends to begin workouts with in the coming weeks.

