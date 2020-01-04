Is Justin Herbert the next Lamar Jackson? Not so fast...

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was ELECTRIC in the 106th Rose Bowl.

The Ducks QB scored three touchdowns… with his legs.

TOUCHDOWN OREGON🦆



Justin Herbert gets into the endzone on the keeper for the touchdown! Oregon leads Wisconsin 7-0. #RoseBowl (🎥via @espn) pic.twitter.com/BRMjLRR8ot



— The Sideline Report (@SidelineReport_) January 1, 2020

Justin Herbert showing NFL scouts he can run (a little). Juking and stiff arming his way to 32 yards and three scores.



Before the #RoseBowl he ran for 21 yards in 2019 and averaged 132 per season through four years in Eugene. https://t.co/PUhkmTZycv



— Luke de Costa (@NewsLukedC) January 2, 2020

Ducks fans have seen Herbert get out and run before. Although he had nine rushing TDs as Oregon's QB, during the 2019 season, Herbert remained in the pocket, getting out for just one rushing touchdown all season long and averaging less than one yard per carry.

Then, the Rose Bowl happened.

Herbert ran strong, he ran smart and his rushing performance was a wrinkle Wisconsin was not prepared for.

So, where had this Justin Herbert been all season?

Senior linebacker La'Mar Winston had the same question..

"I'm going to be honest with you, we've been telling him to run all year," Winston told NBCSNW on the field after Oregon's 28-27 win over Wisconsin. "All year we've been telling him to run!"

He runs in practice and torches! I told him, ‘Pull that thing and get loose.' He's stiff-arming dudes, juking dudes- is he a running back or a quarterback? We don't know! We don't know!

A dual threat QB at the next level makes for exciting football.

The Baltimore Ravens have that in Lamar Jackson, who rushed for over 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns en route to a number one overall seed and a first round bye in the AFC playoff race.

Could one make the comparison between the two young QBs?

Well, maybe not.

"I don't know about that," La'Mar Winston said, waving off the possible comparison. "Lamar Jackson is a different breed, c'mon y'all. That's Mike Vick 2.0."

I am literally crying bruh https://t.co/YgAhiVxZR1 — Dillon Mitchell (@DMFM1_) January 4, 2020

Ok, so not Lamar Jackson, but Herbert still remains a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has the potential to change the trajectory of an entire franchise.

Is Justin Herbert the next Lamar Jackson? Not so fast... originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest