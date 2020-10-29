Justin Herbert has been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is adding another achievement to his football playing career.

The Los Angeles starting quarterback has been named the NFL Rookie of the month for October by the league office.

Since getting the starting job on Oct. 8th, Herbert has been showing and proving on why he was picked in the first round.

In just three starts, he recorded a 122.2 passer rating - the best in NFL history in the month of October by a rookie with at least 50 passing attempts.

Herbert also had at least three touchdowns in each game in October and finished the month off with 10 total touchdowns and one interception.

The Duck alum is just the third rookie in NFL history to throw double-digit touchdowns in October. Herbert also leads all NFL quarterbacks this month in passer rating (122.2) and touchdown percentage (9.8).

In his first win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Herbert became the first rookie quarterback in NFL to throw three touchdowns, pass for 300 yards, and run for a score.

So far through just five starts in his professional career, Herbert is off to a very impressive start.

The Chargers are playing the Denver Broncos on Sunday. As he prepares for another start to his rookie year, Herbert will have another reason to show that he is going to be in this league and everyone’s radar for years to come.