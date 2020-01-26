Justin Herbert named MVP of the Senior Bowl
After impressing all week for NFL coaches at the practices ahead of the Senior Bowl, Justin Herbert capped it off with a great showing in the game itself.
So good he was named the MVP of the event.
2020 @seniorbowl MVP: Justin Herbert
🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/hzVgazUYLz
— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 25, 2020
Herbert played only the first quarter completing 9-of-13 balls for 83 yards and a touchdown pass.
Justin Herbert ➡️ Lamical Perine
First score of the #SeniorBowl!
pic.twitter.com/tnAViEEGqc
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 25, 2020
One of his incompletions wasn't even his fault.
Helluva throw by Justin Herbert, but Jauan Jennings couldn't make the catch #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/4OleyferHb
— Suspended Again (@FTBeard1) January 25, 2020
He spoke after winning the award on what he wanted to show the NFL while in Mobile, Alabama.
I wanted to be myself. I wanted to come compete and I wanted to have fun. This is an opportunity I've said so many times that not a lot of people get to go through. I love the game of football and I love being here, it's been a blast.
The quarterback from Eugene, OR showed NFL coaches why he's such a coveted prospect ahead of the NFL Draft that will almost assuredly be selected in the first ten picks. His prototypical quarterback 6-foot-6 frame intrigues scouts, but his pinpoint accuracy and athleticism astounds them.
He also used the week to quiet concerns from scouts that he's not a great leader, but they could have just done that by talking to anyone in the Oregon program, including tight end Spencer Webb.
Story time: it was my freshman year and we were running sprints. I took my shirt off cause I was dying and hot. He told me to put my shirt back on. I was a little annoyed but then he said "it's not the culture Spence and the little things matter"... #MANOFOREGON https://t.co/4ouQDUCSWU
— Spencer Webb (@spencer_webb_18) January 9, 2020
The play from this week impressed many, including Matt Miller of Bleacher Report.
Congrats to Justin Herbert on a very good week. Thought he was a top 10 pick coming down here and he only solidified that belief.
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 25, 2020
Herbert's former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of three seasons was not surprised to see Herbert excelling after college.
Yesssirrr‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/uQikn0tdLa
— Coach Arroyo ⚫️🔴 (@coacharroyo) January 25, 2020
Justin Herbert named MVP of the Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest