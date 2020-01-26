Justin Herbert named MVP of the Senior Bowl

After impressing all week for NFL coaches at the practices ahead of the Senior Bowl, Justin Herbert capped it off with a great showing in the game itself.

So good he was named the MVP of the event.

Herbert played only the first quarter completing 9-of-13 balls for 83 yards and a touchdown pass.

Justin Herbert ➡️ Lamical Perine



First score of the #SeniorBowl!









One of his incompletions wasn't even his fault.

Helluva throw by Justin Herbert, but Jauan Jennings couldn't make the catch

He spoke after winning the award on what he wanted to show the NFL while in Mobile, Alabama.

I wanted to be myself. I wanted to come compete and I wanted to have fun. This is an opportunity I've said so many times that not a lot of people get to go through. I love the game of football and I love being here, it's been a blast.

The quarterback from Eugene, OR showed NFL coaches why he's such a coveted prospect ahead of the NFL Draft that will almost assuredly be selected in the first ten picks. His prototypical quarterback 6-foot-6 frame intrigues scouts, but his pinpoint accuracy and athleticism astounds them.

He also used the week to quiet concerns from scouts that he's not a great leader, but they could have just done that by talking to anyone in the Oregon program, including tight end Spencer Webb.

Story time: it was my freshman year and we were running sprints. I took my shirt off cause I was dying and hot. He told me to put my shirt back on. I was a little annoyed but then he said "it's not the culture Spence and the little things matter"... #MANOFOREGON

The play from this week impressed many, including Matt Miller of Bleacher Report.

Congrats to Justin Herbert on a very good week. Thought he was a top 10 pick coming down here and he only solidified that belief.

Herbert's former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of three seasons was not surprised to see Herbert excelling after college.

