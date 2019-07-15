Justin Herbert named to Maxwell Award watch list for America's College Player of the Year

The 83rd Maxwell Award watch list is out and to no surprise Oregon football senior quarterback Justin Herbert has made his way onto that list for the second consecutive season.

The Maxwell Award is presented to America's College Player of the Year. Herbert was a semifinalist for the award in 2018.

The 2019 Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award Watch Lists have been released! Who do you think is the favorite to win this year? https://t.co/fbGWG2VjY3 pic.twitter.com/0CV5dFv54N — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 15, 2019

One of the biggest storyline heading into the 2019-2020 Ducks football season is will Herbert live up to his great potential? Will he be unleashed? Will we once again see that absolute cannon for an arm, pinpoint accuracy, quick feet and good speed QB take reigns of this Oregon offense and lead the Ducks into a season of triumph?

Will this be the year we see Oregon football back on top with one of the best, if not THE best, offensive line in the country, a deep run game, and a stout defense lead by senior linebacker Troy Dye?

Our Oregon Insider Bri Amaranthus predicts Herbert will break Oregon's record for career pass completions, set by Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota with 779 completions. Currently, Herbert has completed 541 passes in his Duck career, ranking him sixth on the list. He needs 239 more completions to top the list. Last season he completed 240 passes.

Other Herbert quick hits:

- Two-time Academic All-America first team honoree and the reigning Google Cloud Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year.

- Owns a streak of 28 consecutive games with a TD pass, good for the longest active streak in the nation.

- Has led Oregon to an average of 38.3 points per game over his 28 career starts.

- Oregon is 15-6 in his 21 starts over the last two seasons (2017 & 18).

- Enters 2019 season ranked fifth among active FBS leaders in passing TDs (63) and eighth in passing yards (7,070).

- Has 23 TD passes and two interceptions in 11 career Pac-12 road games (10 starts).

Other Herbert preseason honors:

- Maxwell Award Watch List

- Phil Steele All-America third team

- Athlon Sports Pac-12 first team

- Phil Steele Pac-12 first team

- No. 11 on Sports Illustrated Top 100 Players









