Add another one for QB1.

Oregon football senior quarterback Justin Herbert is one of 30 quarterbacks to land on the preseason watch list for the Manning Award, presented to college football's top quarterback after the bowl games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Archie Manning from the Manning Award website:

"For our Watch List, we aim to recognize players who have already been successful on the field for their teams, but every quarterback in the country remains eligible. We'll make some midseason additions to the list as some of the younger quarterbacks and the transfers establish themselves. I'm really looking forward to getting the season started this weekend and keeping a close eye on everyone right through the national championship in New Orleans."

Other quarterbacks on the list include: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, LSU's Joe Burrow, Florida's Feleipe Franks, among others.

Add the Manning Award watch list to the other preseason honors for Herbert: Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award, Phil Steele All-American third team, Athlon Sports Pac-12 first team, Phil Steele Pac-12 first team, No. 11 on Sports Illustrated Top 100 Players.

Herbert Quick Hits:

- Owns a streak of 28 consecutive games with a TD pass, good for the longest active streak in the nation.

- Enters 2019 season ranked fifth among active FBS leaders in passing TDs (63) and eighth in passing yards (7,070).

Justin Herbert named to Manning Award watch list originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest