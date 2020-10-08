Justin Herbert named Chargers starting quarterback

Mark Schofield

Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been impressive since being pressed into action on a sudden basis back in Week 2. When Tyrod Taylor was injured as a result of a pain injeection to his chest administered by team doctors prior to kickoff, the rookie stepped in against the defending Super Bowl Champions. Since then, he has been impressive in starts against the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While head coach Anthony Lynn was reluctant to name Herbert the starter going forward in previous weeks, he changed his tune on Thursday:


As noted, Herbert has been solid so far, particularly in games against the Buccaneers this past week, and his first game against the Chiefs. Here are some video breakdowns of what he has done so far.

First, his debut:


Then, his second start against the Panthers:


And finally, last week against Tampa Bay, in a game that turned many heads:


 