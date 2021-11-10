Justin Herbert named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for game vs. Eagles

Herbert gets award for torching Eagles defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Justin Herbert was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Eagles on Sunday at the Linc.

Herbert completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards with 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown in the Chargers’ 27-24 win over the Eagles in Week 9.

This is the first Player of the Week award for the 23-year-old Herbert.

This was also the first time Herbert played in an NFL game and was not sacked. And his completion percentage of 84.21% was the highest of his career.

Of course, that completion percentage speaks to a bigger problem with the Eagles defense.

This is the third Player of the Week award this season for a player facing the Eagles:

Week 2: Mitch Wishnowsky (NFC Special Teams Player of the Week)

Week 7: Yannick Ngakoue (AFC Defensive Player of the Week)

Week 9: Justin Herbert (AFC Offensive Player of the Week)

The Eagles have had one award winner this year. In Week 5, T.J. Edwards was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his blocked punt in Carolina that helped the Eagles win 21-18.

