Justin Herbert may need to beat out Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor

Think Justin Herbert's only competition for the starting job in Los Angeles is Tyrod Taylor?

Think again.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that teams "would be crazy" to not workout former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick this offseason, per ESPN.

Lynn even went as far as saying that Kaepernick "definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we're going to be running" and that "you can never have too many people waiting on the runway," but he has not spoken with Kaepernick, yet.

As for if the Chargers plan to bring him in, Lynn seemed open to it.

"It would be something that -- I think any team right now would have to explore," Lynn said. "A talent of that caliber that's available, under these circumstances that we're in right now, I would think most teams would explore that."

Lynn mentioned that he's "very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks" on the roster currently, Justin Herbert, Tyrod Taylor, and 2019 fifth-round selection Easton Stick, but expect him to do his due diligence and workout Kaepernick to get the best player under center in time for Week 1.

"I just think you bring a guy in, you work him out, sit down and talk and pick his brain," Lynn said. "Colin's been a football player his whole life. He played in the Super Bowl. I know he's got a high IQ at the position. So I just think it just comes down to the physical shape and his ability to do what he does. I believe you can figure out real quick where he's at in his career after an intense workout."

Los Angeles selected Herbert, the former Oregon quarterback, with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but he's expected to sit for a while before starting for the franchise.

"There's no pressure on Justin to walk in on Day One," said Chargers general manager Tom Telesco. "We're not asking him to come in here and carry the football whatsoever. Just asking him to come in, start competing, start learning and we'll take it from there."

In late-April, DraftKings put the odds of Herbert starting week one at +205 with Taylor starting being -305.

All that can change if Kaepernick gets a workout and shows everyone what the league's been missing. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

In March 2017, Kaepernick got a workout with the Seahawks who didn't elect to sign him despite head coach Pete Carroll saying he was "capable of being a championship guy."

Kaepernick reached a settlement with the NFL to set aside his lawsuit for collusion to keep him out of the league in February 2019.

