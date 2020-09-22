Justin Herbert makes history in his NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert had quite the NFL debut on Sunday.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert started the season as the Chargers backup quarterback behind veteran Tyrod Taylor.

If you ask head coach Anthony Lynn, Herbert is still the back up, but for at least one Sunday he was the star.

With Taylor suffering mysterious chest pain, Lynn turned to Herbert. Literally seconds before kickoff, Lynn approached the rookie to give him the shock of his life: Herbert would get the start.

The 22-year-old Herbert went out against the defending champ Kansas City Chiefs and finished 22-for-31 for 311 yards and a touchdown. He also added 18 yards and a score on the ground.

Justin Herbert's FIRST career touchdown pass is a LASER. ⚡





It was an impressive debut, and a rare one at that.

With his performance, Herbert became just the third player in the 101-year history of the NFL to pass for more than 300 yards and have a rushing touchdown in their debut. The others being Otto Graham in 1950 and Cam Newton in 2011.

Graham would later be elected to the Hall of Fame, and Newton was named league MVP in 2015. Needless to say, Herbert joined some elite company.

While Coach Lynn has doubled-down on his commitment to Taylor as that starting QB, there is little doubt the future belongs to Herbert.

