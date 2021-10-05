Justin Herbert lights up Raiders defense for 3 TD passes

Reuters
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities which are violating regional peace, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-surge-chinese-aircraft-defence-zone-2021-10-04 flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday, the highest ever. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defence zone over a four day period beginning on Friday, the same day China marked a key patriotic holiday, National Day. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary.